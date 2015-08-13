KUWAIT Aug 13 Kuwait authorities seized a huge
arms cache smuggled from Iraq and hidden beneath houses near the
border, arresting three suspected members of a militant cell
that was plotting to destabilise the country, local media said.
Majority-Sunni Muslim Kuwait has been on alert since an
Islamic State suicide bomber blew himself up at a Shi'ite mosque
in the capital Kuwait city in late June, killing 27 people.
A total of 19,000 kg (42,000 lb) of ammunition, 144 kg of
explosives, 68 weapons and 204 grenades were seized from three
properties in the al-Abdali area, state news agency KUNA said.
The three men arrested were the owners of the houses, it
said.
Kuwait's Arabic-language al-Anba newspaper said the cache
had been smuggled from Iraq and stored by members of a cell
linked to the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group.
"This plot by elements linked to Hezbollah had been under
surveillance for a long time," the newspaper reported.
"The suspects confessed to belonging to a terrorist
organisation and ... guided security forces to the places where
the weapons were hidden," KUNA quoted the ministry as saying,
adding that the investigation was continuing to capture their
accomplices.
An interior ministry spokesman could not immediately be
reached for a comment.
The Gulf Arab state, a Western-allied oil exporter.
launched a crackdown on Islamist militants after the June 26
suicide bomb.
The interior minister said in June it was at war with
hardline militants, who officials said were trying to stoke
sectarian strife in a state where the two Muslim sects have
traditionally coexisted peacefully.
(Reporting by Mahmoud Harby and Ahmed Hagagy, writing by Sami
Aboudi; editing by John Stonestreet)