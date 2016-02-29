KUWAIT Feb 29 Kuwait's interior minister said
on Monday that a man who rammed his car into a group of police
officers last week, killing one of them, "belonged to an
organisation" - a wording that suggested the incident was an
Islamist militant attack.
The Western-allied oil exporter has been on alert against
Islamist militants since a suicide bomber killed 26 people in
June last year at a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in an attack claimed
by Islamic State.
Sheikh Mohammad al-Hamad al-Sabah, speaking at a ceremony to
honour the deceased police officer, said the man who carried out
the attack "belonged to an organisation," state news agency KUNA
said, quoting a statement by the interior ministry.
It did not elaborate on the type of organisation and the
interior ministry spokesman could not immediately be reached for
comment.
(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy and Sami Aboudi, editing by Richard
Balmforth)