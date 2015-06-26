KUWAIT, June 27 Kuwait has reinforced security
around oil installations following a suicide bombing that had
killed 27 people at a Shi'ite Muslim mosque, a spokesman for the
state-run Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) said on
Friday.
Khaled al-Asousi said that precautionary measures had long
been in place around oil installations in Kuwait. But he said
that in light of Friday's bombing, "extra monitoring and
searches" were being taken to increase security at these
facilities.
