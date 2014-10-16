DUBAI Oct 16 Kuwait's government is moving
towards cutting some of the energy subsidies which drain
billions of dollars from the state budget every year, in a
politically sensitive reform which could start to curb waste and
overuse of its oil resources.
The cabinet "accepted" a report by a committee at the
Ministry of Electricity and Water on hiking prices of diesel and
kerosene more than threefold, state news agency KUNA reported
late on Wednesday.
The report discusses raising the prices of both fuels at
wholesalers and fuel stations to 0.170 dinar (59 U.S. cents) per
litre from 0.055 dinar, minister for social affairs and labour
Hind Al-Sabeeh was quoted as saying.
KUNA did not say that the cabinet or Kuwait's ruling emir
had actually decided to raise prices, but the report appeared to
be a major step towards doing so.
Despite Kuwait's vast oil wealth and big state budget
surpluses, the budget could conceivably fall into deficit later
this decade if the country does not rein in wasteful spending
growth, the International Monetary Fund has warned.
Subsidy cuts are key to restraining spending because lavish
subsidies, mostly on energy, swallow about 5.1 billion dinars
annually, or roughly a quarter of the government's projected
spending this fiscal year, according to official figures.
However, as in most of the Arab world, cutting subsidies is
politically risky. In recent years, Kuwait's parliaments have
repeatedly been dissolved over procedural disputes or for
challenging the cabinet, in which members of the ruling family
hold top posts.
The cabinet began considering subsidy cuts months before the
recent plunge of global oil prices, which has brought Brent
crude down to $83 a barrel, its lowest level since 2010,
from around $115 in June.
But the sliding oil price may have concentrated minds in the
Kuwaiti cabinet and made officials more willing to take the
political risk of reforms. The country is in no danger of
running out of money - the IMF has estimated it needs an oil
price of only $52 to balance the state budget - but if current
prices persist, budget surpluses will shrink considerably.
KUNA did not say how much money the government hoped to save
from cutting diesel and kerosene subsidies, but in a report
earlier this year, it estimated diesel price reform would save
around $1 billion a year.
It is not clear whether the government will consider
reducing subsidies for other, more important fuels, which could
save larger amounts of money but would have more impact on
poorer Kuwaitis' living standards and would therefore be more
sensitive politically.
Oil minister Ali Saleh al-Omair said earlier this week that
lifting prices for petrol and butane gas was not on the agenda.
However, Wednesday's cabinet meeting also discussed
adjustments to electricity and water tariffs, KUNA reported.
Rising demand and consumption have forced a reassessment of
current tariffs, the agency said.
Sabeeh was quoted as saying consumption had become wasteful
among some sections of the public and action had to be taken to
limit strain on the utilities.
(Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)