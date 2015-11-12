KUWAIT Nov 12 Kuwait's financial regulator has
released rules covering issuance of Islamic bonds in a move that
could facilitate sales of sukuk by both the government and
corporations.
Corporate issuance of sukuk in Kuwait has dropped off in
recent years, and the vast bulk of issuance has been in U.S.
dollars rather than in Kuwaiti dinars. The government has not
issued sukuk.
Bankers blame the lack of a specialised legislative
framework covering Islamic bonds; two defaults on Kuwaiti
corporate sukuk during the global financial crisis in 2009-2010
made investors wary of new issuance without such a framework.
Rules issued by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) this week
aim to provide a legal basis for issues. The rules outline
conditions that sukuk must meet to be tradeable, and describe
specific formats such as instruments with perpetual tenors and
those which can be converted into shares.
Sukuk issues must be approved by both the CMA and the
central bank, according to the rules, which set out the
obligations and powers of custodians of the instruments.
The government could be an early user of the rules because
low oil prices have strained its finances. Finance minister Anas
al-Saleh said in September that Kuwait planned to issue
local-currency sovereign debt by the end of this year to cover
its budget deficit.
Mazin al-Nahedh, chief executive of Kuwait Finance House
, one of the world's oldest and largest Islamic banks,
told an Islamic finance conference in Kuwait on Wednesday that
lack of regulation meant KFH previously had to issue sukuk in
foreign jurisdictions.
The new CMA rules will help to encourage corporate issuance
of sukuk within Kuwait, allowing borrowers to tap ample investor
demand inside the country, he said.
