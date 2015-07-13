DUBAI, July 13 Lawmakers scrutinising Kuwait's
sovereign wealth fund will soon travel to Britain to check on
the activities of its London arm, the head of the Kuwaiti
parliament's financial committee told Reuters on Monday.
Like other sovereign funds in the Gulf, the Kuwait
Investment Authority (KIA) has come under greater public
scrutiny following last year's plunge of oil prices, which has
put state finances in the region under pressure.
"The first trip will happen after Eid," Faisal Shaya said by
telephone, referring to the Muslim celebration of Eid al-Fitr
which is expected to occur this Friday.
Shaya declined to elaborate on progress in the investigation
into potential cases of wrongdoing at KIA, such as selling
property at the wrong price or making bad investments.
He had previously said its members would travel to London to
check how investments are being made and whether there is enough
official oversight of them.
The KIA, which invests Kuwait's oil wealth, is one of the
world's biggest sovereign funds and is believed to manage about
$592 billion, according to the U.S.-based Sovereign Wealth Fund
Institute, which tracks the sector.
The fund, which has traditionally operated in great secrecy,
did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.
Kuwait's parliament is particularly sensitive to concerns
about possible wrongdoing after an uproar in the early 1990s
over investments in Spanish conglomerate Grupo Torras.
The KIA's London office poured about $5 billion into Torras,
which then went into receivership.
The scandal led to legal action in several countries, the
conviction by a Kuwait court of two people for embezzlement, and
passage of a law imposing parliamentary scrutiny of investment
decisions.
