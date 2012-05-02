KUWAIT May 2 Kuwait Oil Tanker Co will start
building six oil and gas tankers in 2014 and receive nine others
as part of a deal with South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding &
Marine Engineering, state-run news agency KUNA said
on Wednesday.
The new tankers are part of the crude exporter's strategy to
modernise its fleet, KUNA quoted Chairman Nabil Bouresli as
saying.
KUNA had reported in January that the Kuwaiti company had
signed a $556 million contract with Daewoo for five tankers.
Kuwait's oil output is currently 3 million barrels a day,
close to capacity.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Mirna Sleiman)