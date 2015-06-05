KUWAIT, June 5 Kuwait's Ministry of Information
has canceled the licenses of three television channels operated
by a media group which also owns a newspaper known for speaking
out against the government, state news agency KUNA said.
The decision to take the Al-Watan, Al-Watan Plus and
Al-Watan Ghanawi channels off the air was a result of an earlier
trade ministry's decision to cancel the business license of
operator Kuwait Media Group, the agency said late on Thursday.
The group, which also published al-Watan newspaper - known
for being critical of the government - had its license cancelled
by Kuwait's trade minister in January on the grounds that it had
violated corporate regulations.
Al-Watan was one of two newspapers suspended by a judge for
two weeks last year after IT reported on an audio recording that
discussed an alleged plot to overthrow the Gulf state's rulers.
Kuwait, a major oil producer and U.S. ally, has imposed a
news blackout on an investigation into the tape, saying that
media coverage about it was damaging to the country.
Kuwait has about a dozen daily newspapers, which often
include criticism of government ministers, including some ruling
family members. However, issues related to the ruling system
itself - a hereditary dynasty - are especially sensitive.
