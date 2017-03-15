March 15 Kuwait's foreign trade surplus expanded
57 percent from a year earlier in the fourth quarter after oil
and gas prices partially rebounded, data from the Central
Statistical Bureau showed on Wednesday.
KUWAIT FOREIGN TRADE Q4/16 Q3/16 Q4/15
(in mln dinars)
Exports 4,118 3,622 3,471
Imports 2,424 2,239 2,390
Balance 1,693 1,383 1,082
DYNAMICS OF TRADE (pct y/y change in dinar terms)
nominal exports 18.6 -9.5
nominal imports 1.5 -1.0
NOTE. Latest data are provisional; previous data are
marginally revised.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)