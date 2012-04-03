KUWAIT, April 3 A Kuwaiti man accused of
insulting the Prophet Mohammad on Twitter has denied making any
such comments, saying that his account must have been hacked,
his lawyer said on Tuesday.
The Interior Ministry said last week that authorities had
arrested a man on suspicion of defaming the Islamic faith and
the Prophet, his companions and his wife on the messaging site.
The ministry did not name the man but said he was being held
ahead of court proceedings. Lawyer Khaled al-Shatti confirmed
the man being held was his client Hamad al-Naqi, from Kuwait's
Shi'ite Muslim minority.
Dozens of Sunni activists protested last week to condemn
Naqi, and some members of parliament have called for him to be
executed. Several of Kuwait's main newspapers have run
editorials condeming the alleged act.
"He denies all accusations," Shatti told Reuters. He quoted
Naqi as telling authorities during an interrogation: "I am a
Shi'ite Muslim. I cannot speak such words."
Defaming Islam is illegal in Kuwait under the 1961 press and
publications law, but is not usually punishable by death as it
is i n neighbouring Saudi Arabia, where the case of a columnist
facing similar accusations has drawn international attention.
Naqi has not accused a specific person of posting the
comments on his account but said he was sure his account had
been hacked, his lawyer said.
An Interior Ministry spokesman was not immediately available
for comment on the lawyer's account.
Twitter is very popular in Kuwait, where many public figures
use the site to debate current events and share gossip.
Kuwaiti authorities also searched Naqi's computer and said
they had found information showing he was a supporter of
pro-democracy demonstrations in Bahrain, Shatti said.
Kuwait is particularly sensitive to developments in fellow
Gulf state Bahrain where the Sunni Muslim monarchy has launched
a crackdown on protesters who are mainly Shi'ite Muslims.
Kuwaiti MPs from across the political spectrum have voiced
concern about sectarian tension in their country. Shi'ites make
up around 30 percent of Kuwait's roughly 1 million native
citizens.
If Naqi is found guilty of insulting the Prophet then the
penalty would be one year imprisonment, his lawyer said. If he
is also convicted of "sedition" - specifically inciting strife
-then the penalty is a maximum of 10 years.
In September a Kuwaiti court convicted a man for insulting
Gulf rulers and posting inflammatory sectarian comments online,
but he was released immediately because of time already served
while awaiting trial, according to a human rights activist.
