DUBAI, Sept 30 State-owned Kuwait Petroleum
International (KPI) will receive funding from the International
Finance Corporation (IFC) to build and develop Vietnam's second
oil refinery, its chairman was reported as saying on Friday.
Hussein Ismail told Kuwait's state news agency KUNA that
building the 200,000-bpd Nghi Son oil refinery is part of
Kuwait's strategy to invest in large-scale refining and
petrochemicals projects in East Asia.
No figure was given for the funding.
The refinery, situated in the northern province of Thanh
Hoa, 215 km south of Hanoi, is a joint venture between KPI,
Petrovietnam Construction Corp and Japan's Idemitsu
Kosan Co and Mitsui Chemicals .
The project is expected to be completed and ready for
operation in 2015, KUNA said.
KPI, an international unit of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation
(KPC), established the joint venture in April 2008 to build the
refinery, which is designed to process Kuwaiti crude.
Investment in the refinery would total $7.5 billion,
Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung said in January.
(Reporting by Jason Benham; Editing by David Cowell)