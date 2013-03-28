Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
DUBAI, March 28 Kuwait telecom operator Wataniya has appointed Abdulaziz Fakhroo as chief executive, parent company Ooredoo (Qatar Telecom) said in a statement on Thursday. Fakhroo, who had been deputy CEO prior to his promotion, replaces Bassam Hannoun, who resigned for personal reasons, according to the statement. (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Praveen Menon)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)