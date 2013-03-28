DUBAI, March 28 Kuwait telecom operator Wataniya has appointed Abdulaziz Fakhroo as chief executive, parent company Ooredoo (Qatar Telecom) said in a statement on Thursday. Fakhroo, who had been deputy CEO prior to his promotion, replaces Bassam Hannoun, who resigned for personal reasons, according to the statement. (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Praveen Menon)