By Matt Smith
DUBAI, Oct 26 Kuwait's Wataniya on
Wednesday reported a 13.5 percent fall in its third-quarter net
profit as foreign exchange losses ate into the telecoms
operator's bottom line.
Wataniya, majority-owned by Qatar Telecommunications
(Qtel), made a net profit of 15.5 million dinars
($56.4 million) in the third quarter, compared with a profit of
17.9 million dinars in the same period a year ago.
"Net Profit in Q3 2011 compared to 2010 (was) impacted
mainly by foreign currency exchange fluctuations in Algeria
and Kuwait," Wataniya said in a statement.
Wataniya - also called National Mobile Telecommunications Co
- has interests in Tunisia, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Maldives and
Palestine.
Third-quarter revenue was 188 million dinars in the quarter,
up 140 million dinars a year earlier, while margins rose three
percentage points over the same period to 42 percent.
The operator's shares closed 1 percent higher on Kuwait's
bourse before the results were announced, taking their
gains to 4.2 percent in 2011.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)