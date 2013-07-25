* Net profit 22.91 million dinars versus 19.08 million

* Profits had declined in previous six quarters

* Wataniya appointed new CEO in March (Adds background on profit)

KUWAIT, July 25 Wataniya, Kuwait's second-biggest telecoms operator, reported a 20 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday, beating analysts' estimates and ending its earnings decline.

The subsidiary of Ooredoo (Qatar Telecom) had reported falling profits in the preceding six quarters. In March it appointed Abdulaziz Fakhroo as chief executive, its third CEO in less than a year.

Wataniya made a net profit of 22.91 million dinars ($80.4 million) in the three months to June 30, up from 19.08 million dinars in the same period a year ago, a statement to the stock exchange showed. It did not give further earnings details.

Two analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast Wataniya would make a quarterly profit of 20.78 million dinars.

In Kuwait, Wataniya competes with Zain and Viva, an affiliate of Saudi Telecom Co, while it also has operations in Algeria, Tunisia, the Maldives, Saudi Arabia and the Palestinian Territories.

In October, Qtel, as Ooredoo was known before rebranding, paid $1.8 billion to raise its stake in Wataniya to 92.1 percent from 52.5 percent. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Angus MacSwan)