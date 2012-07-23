(Adds details)
* Currency losses 37.75 mln dinars versus gain of 7.9 mln
* Intense domestic competition also hurts, chairman says
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, July 23 - Wataniya, Kuwait's No. 2 telecoms
operator, reported a 49 percent drop in second-quarter profit on
Monday, hit by foreign exchange losses from its Algeria unit and
increased domestic competition.
Net profit at the firm, a subsidiary of Qatar Telecom (Qtel)
, was 19.1 million dinars ($67.83 million) in the three
months to June 30, down from 37.3 million dinars in the same
period last year, a company statement said.
The company had 18.3 million customers as of June 30, up 8.3
percent from a year ago.
Wataniya, which also has operations Tunisia, the Maldives,
Saudi Arabia and the Palestinian Territories as well as Algeria,
said its currency losses were 37.75 million dinars, compared
with a gain of 7.9 million dinars in the same period of 2011.
"Net profit has been adversely impacted, primarily due to
changes to the operating environment in our domestic market and
also foreign exchange movement in Algeria," Sheikh Abdullah bin
Mohammed al-Thani, Wataniya chairman, said in the statement.
"A combination of intense competition, increased regulatory
fees and the broader economic environment have placed
significant pressure on the quarterly performance in Kuwait."
The head of Kuwait's biggest bank last week blasted the
country's political deadlock, underscoring business leaders'
frustration with an impasse that has delayed much-needed
economic development.
Wataniya's second-quarter net profit in Kuwait, where it
competes with Zain and Saudi Telecom Co
affiliate Viva, fell 36 percent to 13.6 million dinars, while
Algeria swung to a net loss of 1.1 million dinars despite
revenue rising 21 percent year-on-year.
Group second-quarter revenue was 187.8 million dinars, up
from 182.3 million a year ago. Kuwait, Algeria and Tunisia
accounted for 93 percent of revenue in the period.
Tunisia unit Tunisiana launched 3G services on Monday,
covering 48 percent of the North African country's population,
according to a Qtel group statement. It aims to increase this
coverage to 71 percent of the population by the end of the year.
In June, Qtel said it had offered to buy the 47.5 percent of
Wataniya it does not already own as it seeks to build its
presence across the Gulf region.
($1 = 0.2816 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Editing by Louise Ireland)