KUWAIT Dec 29 Kuwait has decided to send troops
to its neighbour Saudi Arabia to resist attacks by the Yemeni
Houthi movement, the Kuwaiti daily al-Qabas reported on Tuesday
citing an informed source.
"Kuwait decided on the participation of its ground forces,
represented by an artillery battalion, in operations to strike
at positions of Houthi aggression against the Kingdom of Saudi
Arabia," the paper said.
Though a nominal member of a Saudi-led coalition that has
bombed the Iran-allied Houthis for nine months, Kuwait has held
off sending ground troops to the conflict in which scores of
soldiers from neighbours the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and
Saudi Arabia have been killed.
