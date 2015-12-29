(adds details, background)
KUWAIT Dec 29 Kuwait has decided to send troops
to its neighbour Saudi Arabia to resist cross-border attacks by
the Yemeni Houthi movement, the Kuwaiti daily al-Qabas reported
on Tuesday citing an informed source.
Though a nominal member of a Saudi-led coalition that has
bombed the Iran-allied Houthis for nine months, Kuwait has held
off sending ground troops to the conflict in which scores of
soldiers from neighbours the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and
Saudi Arabia have been killed.
"Kuwait decided on the participation of its ground forces,
represented by an artillery battalion, in operations to strike
at positions of Houthi aggression against the Kingdom of Saudi
Arabia," the paper said.
The Kuwaiti foreign ministry did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Mostly Gulf Arab forces intervened in a civil war in Yemen
on March 26 after the Houthis forced its government into exile
and appeared poised to seize the whole country.
The conflict that followed saw Gulf and pro-government
ground forces claw back some strategic territory, but has left
almost 6,000 people dead and plunged the already impoverished
country into a humanitarian crisis.
Saudi Arabia and its allies view the Houthis as a proxy for
Iranian power in the Arab world - something the Islamic Republic
and the Houthis deny.
(Reporting by Ahmed Hegagy and Noah Browning; Editing by
Dominic Evans)