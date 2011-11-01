(Adds details)
* Q3 net profit 70 mln dinars vs 80.3 mln dinars a year ago
* Q3 revenue 328 mln dinars
* Zain says currency losses hurt profit
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, Nov 1 Kuwait's Zain blamed
foreign exchange losses on Tuesday after the telecoms operator's
third-quarter net profit fell 13 percent to miss analysts'
estimates.
The former monopoly made a net profit of 70 million dinars
($254 million), according to Reuters calculations. This compares
with a profit of 80.31 million dinars in the same period a year
ago.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average expected the firm to
post a quarterly profit of 71.91 million dinars.
Zain, which holds mobile licences in seven countries
including Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Iraq, made foreign exchange
losses of $25 million in the three months to Sept. 30.
The operator's quarterly revenue was 329 million dinars,
down from 337 million dinars a year ago.
"We have seen significant growth in broadband revenues
particularly as a result of increased use of social networking
sites and applications via smart phones and tablets," group
chief executive Nabeel Bin Salamah said in a statement.
"The gap between voice and data revenues as a percentage of
total company revenues is diminishing."
Zain's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortisation) margin rose 1 percentage point to 45 percent
in the first nine months of 2011 compared with a year earlier.
The operator said in a statement that it had 41.4 million
customers at end-September, up 17 percent from a year ago.
Its shares closed 1.1 percent higher on Kuwait's bourse
before the results were announced, trimming their 2011
losses to 38.2 percent.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)