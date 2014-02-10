DUBAI Feb 10 Kuwait's Zain has appointed chief commercial and strategy officers, the telecommunications operator said in a statement on Monday.

Emre Gurkan is now Zain's chief strategy officer, having previously held a similar position at Dubai-based Oger Telecom, which owns a majority stake in Turk Telekom

Albert Fernandez has become chief commercial officer, with both appointments effective immediately. Prior to joining Zain, Fernandez held senior roles at Vimpelcom and MTN , among others.

Zain is Kuwait's No.1 telecommunications operator, claiming a 39 percent share of the country's mobile subscribers at 2013-end. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David Holmes)