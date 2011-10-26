* Zain's lawyer requests urgent verdict
* First degree court ruled in Sept. against board elections
By Eman Goma
KUWAIT, Oct 26 A Kuwaiti court on Wednesday
adjourned until Nov. 23 an appeal from Zain against a
ruling that invalidated the telecom operator's annual
shareholders' meeting.
Last month, a Kuwaiti court ruled Zain's April shareholders
meeting void, upholding a case brought by former board member
Sheikh Khalifa Ali al-Khalifa al-Sabah, who opposed the process
to elect the board -- to which he was not
re-elected.
"International banks are enquiring about the case and its
effect on the company after the first degree ruling ... we
request for a verdict on the appeal as soon as possible so that
the company's operations do not get affected," Zain's lawyer
Hussein al-Ghareeb told the court.
Shareholders at the meeting elected a new board including a
top executive from Kuwait's family conglomerate Kharafi Group,
and approved a $3 billion dividend for 2010. The dividend has
already been distributed.
Last year, Sheikh Khalifa filed a lawsuit to halt due
diligence in a $12 billion deal to sell a 46 percent stake in
Zain to the UAE's Etisalat . The deal fell apart in
March after Etisalat walked away.
Etisalat, the Gulf's largest telecoms firm, cited Zain's
divided board as part of the reason it had quit the deal.
