BRIEF-FastPassCorp: Finn Jensen buys 34,000 shares in FastPassCorp
* Finn Jensen buys 34,000 shares in FastPassCorp at 33.5 crowns per share worth totally 1.1 million Danish crowns ($155,000) Source text for Eikon:
DUBAI Aug 6 Kuwaiti telecom operator Zain reported a 1 percent rise in quarterly profit on Monday.
Zain said it made net profit of 70.97 million dinars ($251.58 million) in the three months to June 30. That compares to profit of 70.26 million dinars in the prior-year period, the company said in a bourse statement.
Zain, which operates in seven countries, made a first-half net profit of 141.8 million dinars, up from 140.2 million dinars in the same period a year ago. ($1 = 0.2821 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting By Mirna Sleiman)
Feb 21 Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.75 per share for 2016