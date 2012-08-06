DUBAI Aug 6 Kuwaiti telecom operator Zain reported a 1 percent rise in quarterly profit on Monday.

Zain said it made net profit of 70.97 million dinars ($251.58 million) in the three months to June 30. That compares to profit of 70.26 million dinars in the prior-year period, the company said in a bourse statement.

Zain, which operates in seven countries, made a first-half net profit of 141.8 million dinars, up from 140.2 million dinars in the same period a year ago. ($1 = 0.2821 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting By Mirna Sleiman)