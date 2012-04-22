KUWAIT, April 22 Kuwait's cabinet approved an
amended draft law on Sunday paving the way for the privatisation
of Kuwait Airways within three years, state-run news
agency KUNA reported, after restructuring at the troubled
carrier delayed the original plan.
Kuwait's parliament first approved a plan to privatise the
loss-making Kuwait Airways Corp. (KAC) in 2008, but the process
has been repeatedly held up. The committee responsible for the
privatisation last delayed the plan in October, saying the
company would concentrate on restructuring first.
Under the new draft law, which still needs to be approved by
the National Assembly, the government still plans to offer a 35
percent stake in the airline to companies on the country's stock
exchange and to "specialised" local or international firms, KUNA
said.
This auction should happen within the next three years, it
quoted Communications Minister Salem al-Athaina as saying.
The stake would go to the highest bidder and the shares
would not be allowed to be traded for three years, it said.
The carrier will change its name to Kuwait Airways Company
and be a shareholding firm "which would consequently own all
assets and properties of KAC," KUNA said.
The government will retain a 20 percent stake, as previously
planned, while 5 percent will be distributed to KAC employees
"equally and for free," the agency said.
A further 40 percent will be allotted in the same way to
citizens registered with the Public Authority for Civil
Information, the Kuwaiti body that issues civil identity cards.
They would not be allowed to trade the shares for one year.
The original plan had proposed selling a 40 percent stake to
the public. It had also envisioned a price of around $282
million for the 35 percent stake offered to a long-term
investor, seen by some analysts as too high. The KUNA story did
not give any price estimates.
KAC employees that did not want to work for the new company
or be reassigned to the government would be offered a three-year
salary pay-off, KUNA said.
Citigroup Inc., auditors Ernst & Young, and aviation
consulting firm Seabury have been handling the process according
to previous government statements on the plan.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Andrew Osborn)