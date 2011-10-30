* Privatisation committee's restructuring recommendation
approved
* Committee says completed review of bids
* Airline embarking $280 mln privatisation plan
DUBAI, Oct 30 State-owned Kuwait Airways
has delayed plans to privatise the airline and will now push
ahead with the restructuring of the ailing carrier, a committee
formed for the privatisation plan said on Sunday.
Kuwait Airways was offering 35 percent of its share capital
of 220 million dinars ($805.3 million) to potential long-term
investors, amounting to around $280 million, as part of the
plan.
"The delay in privatising KAC gives us the opportunity to
address a number of operational and structural issues ahead of a
future privatisation programme," it said in a statement.
The privatisation committee said it completed the review of
the expressions of interest (EOI), which was initiated in August
and that it received interests from local and international
parties. No further details of the parties were provided.
The committee made a recommendation to the Council of
Ministers to proceed with a restructuring plan prior to
undertaking the privatisation process. The plan has been
approved by the council of ministers, the statement said.
The Kuwait Investment Authority, the country's sovereign
wealth fund, will own 20 percent the new airline company which
will have a predetermined share capital of 220 million dinars
($806 million), the privatization committee had said.
Joint-stock companies listed on the Kuwaiti bourse and
"specialised" international firms are allowed to subscribe, the
company had said in a statement in August.
Kuwait's parliament approved a plan in 2008 to privatise
loss-making Kuwait Airways Corp. Under the plan, the government
will sell 40 percent of the airline to the public and 35 percent
to a long-term investor.
Last year, Kuwait appointed Citigroup Inc. , auditors
Ernst & Young and aviation consulting firm Seabury to handle the
privatisation of its national carrier, which has a fleet of 17
planes.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon, Editing by Dinesh Nair)