* Struggling airline to restructure operations
* Committee says completed review of bids
* Airline was eyeing $280 mln privatisation
DUBAI, Oct 30 State-owned Kuwait Airways
has delayed plans to privatise the airline and will now push
ahead with a restructuring of the ailing carrier, a committee
formed for the privatisation process said.
The national carrier, which was established in 1954, has
been struggling to cut losses and increase revenues amid rising
competition from other regional carriers like Dubai's Emirates
and Abu Dhabi's Eithad Airways.
It was offering 35 percent of its share capital of 220
million dinars ($805.3 million) to potential long-term
investors, amounting to around $280 million, as part of the
privatisation process aimed at transforming the airline to an
efficient and lean operator.
"The delay in privatising KAC gives us the opportunity to
address a number of operational and structural issues ahead of a
future privatisation programme," it said in a statement on
Sunday.
The privatisation committee said it completed the review of
the expressions of interest (EOI), which was initiated in
August. It said it received interest from local and
international parties, without giving further details.
The committee made a recommendation to the Council of
Ministers to proceed with a restructuring plan before
undertaking the privatisation process.
The plan has been approved by the ministers who are
proceeding with an amendment to the 2008 law providing the legal
framework for restructuring the airline, the statement said.
AMBITIOUS PLAN
The struggling airline's privatisation plan was seen as
ambitious by many analysts, thanks to factors including high
operating costs, political concerns and the offer price, which
was perceived to be high.
Etihad Airways said in August media reports that it would be
interested in Kuwait Airways were "speculative". Qatar Airways
also steered clear of claims that it may be a potential suitor.
The privatisation committee had said the Kuwait Investment
Authority, the country's sovereign wealth fund, would own 20
percent of the new airline company which would have a
predetermined share capital of 220 million dinars ($806
million).
Joint-stock companies listed on the Kuwaiti bourse and
"specialised" international firms were allowed to subscribe, the
company had said in a statement in August.
Kuwait's parliament had approved a plan in 2008 to privatise
loss-making Kuwait Airways. Under the plan, the government was
to sell 40 percent of the airline to the public and 35 percent
to a long-term investor.
Last year, Kuwait appointed Citigroup Inc. , auditors
Ernst & Young and aviation consulting firm Seabury to handle the
privatisation of the carrier, which has a fleet of 17 planes.
Kuwait, the world's fourth largest oil exporter, is on a
drive to boost its private sector and become a regional
financial centre. Its economy is largely dependent on oil
revenues and driven by government spending.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon, Editing by Dinesh Nair and Helen
Massy-Beresford)