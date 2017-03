LONDON, Sept 10 Oil explorers Kuwait Energy (IPO-KEC.L) and Dragon Oil have discovered oil in an exploration well in northern Basra in Iraq, the companies said on Wednesday.

They were able to flow around 2,000 barrels of oil per day from the Faihaa-1 well in the Mishrif formation, they said.

The two firms will continue drilling in the area and conduct further tests in Mishrif towards the end of the year.

"This is the first well drilled in our planned high-impact exploration campaign on Block 9, so we are delighted to have made a discovery so quickly," said Sara Akbar, chief executive of Kuwait Energy. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by Louise Heavens)