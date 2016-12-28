Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 25
ZURICH, Jan 25 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 8,258 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
DUBAI Dec 28 Kuwait Energy said on Wednesday it signed a forward sale agreement with Vitol providing it with a financing facility for up to $100 million.
The Kuwaiti oil and gas exploration and production company, with assets in Egypt, Iraq, Oman and Yemen, said it has received the first drawdown of $40 million on Dec. 22, and that Vitol will be repaid via Iraqi crude entitled to Kuwait Energy.
The agreement with Vitol will enable Kuwait Energy to continue with its production plans in Block 9 in Iraq by bringing more wells on stream and increasing output.
"$80 million of the proceeds will be spent on Block 9 development (in Iraq) and the remaining $20 million to be spent on Egyptian assets," the company said in a statement.
"This agreement provides the Company with a long-term buyer for our Iraqi crude while ensuring the availability of capital to continue the development of Block 9," said Sara Akbar, chief executive of Kuwait Energy in the statement. (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN, Jan 24 More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.
Jan 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 to 19 points higher, or up as much as 0.3 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index , which touched a three-week low the previous day, had a volatile session after the UK Supreme Court ruled that Prime Minister Theresa May must gain parliament's approval before she begins Britain's formal exit from the European Union. The top share index ended little changed on Tuesday. * BHP BIL