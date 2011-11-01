* Sees stronger markets ahead

* Q3 EBITDA NOK 169 million vs forecast 158 mln

* Order backlog NOK 11.9 bln by end-Q3 vs 13.3 bln end-Q2

* Shares down 5.4 pct against Oslo bourse down 4.2 pct (Recasts with analyst, detail, updates share)

By Gwladys Fouche and Henrik Stolen

OSLO, Nov 1 Norwegian offshore engineering firm Kvaerner warned of declining profits ahead as its order book dwindled, saying it would only have a few projects running through 2012 given its current portfolio.

"Short term, this means that we expect lower results until new projects are won and start contributing to the results," Kvaerner's President and Chief Executive Jan Arve Haugan said as the company posted better-than-expected third quarter results.

Shares in the company, which builds oil and gas platforms and was spun off from oilfield engineering group Aker Solutions in July, initially fell more than 6 percent but recovered some of those losses by afternoon trading on Tuesday.

Analysts said the sector's strong outlook kept the stock insulated from bigger falls, and the sluggish outlook was not a complete surprise after the company said in August that activity levels and earnings would be reduced in the second half of 2011.

"Their outlook is strong, they will see a lot of contracts through the first half of 2012. There's a lot of work out there. So the risk is not if they win the contracts but the timing," said Eirik Mathisen, an analyst at DnB NOR Markets, a unit of Norway's largest bank.

"There will be volatility in earnings but for a company dependent on only a handful of projects, that's normal, that's just the nature of the business," he added.

There is generally a lag of sometimes several years between when the company wins a contract and it collects the revenue so next year's revenue dip has already been foreshadowed by order levels.

In the July-September quarter, the firm's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled 169 million crowns ($30.6 million), ahead of forecasts for 158 million, while pretax profit was 157 million crowns, above expectations for 143 million.

Kvaerner's order backlog at Sept. 30 amounted to 11.9 billion crowns, down from 13.3 billion at the end of the second quarter.

At 1513 GMT, the stock traded 4.47 percent lower at 10.25 crowns, underperforming a 3.5 percent fall in the underlying OBX index.

SEES BETTER DAYS AHEAD

Kvaerner said it had the capacity to take part in what it saw as an "exceptionally strong" demand in the energy sector ahead, especially in the North Sea, where new finds have revived the prospects of an oil region long considered on the decline.

Kvaerner said it expected new projects to be awarded in the first quarter of 2012.

"There is a lot that is happening in the North Sea ... and a lot of contract awards are expected after the New Year," said analyst Frederik Lunde at Oslo-based brokerage firm Carnegie.

"Their guidance on future activity being somewhat lower ... over the winter is as expected. That is because they have completed several projects now."

"The most important (thing) is that they are delivering a relatively stable and predictable quarter, without big surprises." ($1 = 5.514 Norwegian crowns) (Additional reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Joachim Dagenborg in Oslo; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)