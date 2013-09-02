BRIEF-Convalo Health International says Chris Heath has been promoted to CEO
* Edward John Allera has been promoted to serve as chairman of board of directors
OSLO, Sept 2 Norwegian industrial group Kvaerner , which was involved in the construction of the $2-billion Longview coal power plant in the U.S., said on Monday it was unclear how it would be hit financially by the plant's bankruptcy.
On Friday, Longview Power LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and blamed a unit of Germany's Siemens for delays in construction that left it unable to pay its debts.
* Edward John Allera has been promoted to serve as chairman of board of directors
MILAN/FRANKFURT, March 6 Facebook Inc has suspended its location-sharing feature in Italy after a Milan court ruled last year that the social networking giant had violated competition and copyright laws by effectively copying a similar app from a local start-up.
* Current management team will remain with company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: