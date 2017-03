OSLO, July 9 Norwegian oil service company Kvaerner has won a contract to harmonize the power supply interaction between the Nyhamna gas plant and the national grid, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The award by the Norwegian subsidiary of oil major Shell was made under an existing frame agreement, it added.

The contract will be booked as order intake for Kvaerner in second quarter of 2015, although financial details were not revealed. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)