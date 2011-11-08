(Follows alerts)

Nov 8 The U.S. health regulator said it is conducting its own study to assess the safety of compounded versions of K-V Pharmaceuticals' KVa.N pre-term birth drug Makena, raising hopes that the drug may see reduced competition and doubling the stock's value on Tuesday.

Last month, K-V, which is trying to stop pharmacies from selling cheaper versions of Makena, submitted data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration questioning the efficacy and purity of those compounds.

The FDA had already declined to take action against the pharmacy compounds in March.

K-V's group A shares, which touched a year low of 79 cents on Tuesday morning, almost doubled in value to close at $1.71 on the New York Stock Exchange. They touched a high of $1.95 earlier in the day. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)