Nov 8 The U.S. health regulator said it is
conducting its own study to assess the safety of compounded
versions of K-V Pharmaceuticals' KVa.N pre-term birth drug
Makena, raising hopes that the drug may see reduced competition
and doubling the stock's value on Tuesday.
Last month, K-V, which is trying to stop pharmacies from
selling cheaper versions of Makena, submitted data to the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration questioning the efficacy and purity
of those compounds.
The FDA had already declined to take action against the
pharmacy compounds in March.
K-V's group A shares, which touched a year low of 79 cents
on Tuesday morning, almost doubled in value to close at $1.71 on
the New York Stock Exchange. They touched a high of $1.95
earlier in the day.
(Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)