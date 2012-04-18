HONG KONG, April 18 Property developer K. Wah
International Holdings said on Wednesday that it sold
its stake in a property joint venture to its partner, Shanghai
Baosteel, which is taking control of the entity, Shanghai
Baoland, from K. Wah and Japanese partners Mitsubishi Corp
and Tokyu Land Corp.
K. Wah said in a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange
that it sold its 41.5 percent interest in Shanghai Baoland,
which develops property in Shanghai and Beijing, to state-owned
Shanghai Baosteel for 858.8 million yuan ($136.29 million).
Baosteel is taking full ownership of the property joint
venture that was set up in 2005, the filing said, with
Mitsubishi selling its 15 percent stake and Tokyu its 2 percent
holding. Baosteel originally owned 41.5 percent of the entity.
Hong Kong-based K. Wah expects to book a profit of HK$300
million ($38.7 million) on the sale.
K. Wah shares were trading up 1.75 percent in early
afternoon trade after the announcement, which came during the
midday break, narrowly outdoing a 1.4 percent gain in the
benchmark Hang Seng index.
($1 = 6.3015 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 7.7583 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Matt Driskill)