SHANGHAI, April 20 China's Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd, the top producer of high-end liquor baijiu, posted an 18 percent jump in first-quarter net profit, its fastest quarterly growth since 2013, and said the hard-hit industry was showing signs of revival.

Prospects for a recovery from 2014's well-flagged weakness have already attracted investor interest. The firm's shares have climbed close to a quarter this year, hitting a record high last week as the brand, once a favourite with China's politicians and generals, won new consumers with price cuts and online sales.

Moutai's fate is a potential bellwether for premium liquor makers in China from global No.1 luxury group LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA to cognac maker Remy Cointreau SA , who have also seen China sales hit in recent years

"The industry is starting to show some positive signs of stabilizing, quickening transformation and more vibrant growth," Moutai said in its annual statement, which revealed first-quarter net profit of 4.36 billion yuan ($703 million).

Morningstar analyst Yue Yao said in a research note last week: "We are confident that China's status-seeking middle class eventually will supplant the government and military as the major consumers of Kweichow Moutai's products".

Moutai's fortunes echo those of other industry players. Main rival Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd showed signs of recovery in the last quarter of 2014, while smaller peers Sichuan Swellfun Co Ltd and Jiugui Liquor Co Ltd have predicted turnarounds this year.

Moutai's full-year results however still showed the scars of the recent sector downturn, with annual net profit up just 1.4 percent at 15.3 billion yuan. That was just ahead of analyst expectations but still its slowest-ever annual profit growth.

Sales have been dented by Beijing's moves to rein in lavish government spending, including on baijiu at official banquets.

Moutai's yearly revenue rose 2.1 percent to 31.6 billion yuan, just above an average estimate of 31.3 billion from 18 analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 6.2005 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and David Holmes)