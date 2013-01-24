UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SHANGHAI Jan 24 Chinese distiller Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd said on Thursday that its 2012 profit rose around 50 percent due to rising sales volume and prices.
Net income rose to 8.76 billion yuan ($1.41 billion), or 8.44 yuan per share, the company said in an unaudited earnings statement.
($1 = 6.2180 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources