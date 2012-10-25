UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 25 Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd, China's largest maker of "baijiu" liquor, reported the following results for the period from Ju ly t hrough Se ptember ( in millions of yuan unless stated otherwise): Q3 2012 Q3 2011 Net income 3,424 1,662 Revenue 6,667 3,816 For a full statement on Kweichow Moutai's results (in Chinese) please click: here ($1=6.25 yuan) (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Alison Leung)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources