Oct 25 Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd, China's largest maker of "baijiu" liquor, reported the following results for the period from Ju ly t hrough Se ptember ( in millions of yuan unless stated otherwise): Q3 2012 Q3 2011 Net income 3,424 1,662 Revenue 6,667 3,816 For a full statement on Kweichow Moutai's results (in Chinese) please click: here ($1=6.25 yuan) (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Alison Leung)