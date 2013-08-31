SHANGHAI, Aug 31 Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd reported the following results for the period from January through June (in millions of yuan unless stated otherwise): H1 2013 H1 2012 Net income 7,248 6,996 Revenue 14,128 13,264 For the full statement (in Chinese) please click: here (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Paul Tait)