UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SHANGHAI, Sept 2 Shares in Chinese premium liquor maker Kweichow Moutai fell 10 percent on Monday, hitting the lower limit allowed in daily trading, after a luxury crackdown in China weighed down the firm's first half earnings. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Kazunori Takada)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources