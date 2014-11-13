BRIEF-Randall & quilter says acquiring Linco Ltd
March 21 Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd -
Nov 13 KWG Kommunale Wohnen AG :
* Says reports good operating performance along with significant increase in earnings
* Says for first three quarters of 2014 KWG reported FFO excluding sales of 5.7 million euros (1-9/2013: 4.6 million euros)
* 9-month consolidated profit fell by around 63 pct to 4.3 million euros (1-9/2013: 11.7 million euros)
* 9-month rental income at 33.2 million euros versus (1-9/2013: 33.6 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 21 Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd -
* Deputy sec-gen of cabinet Ding Xuedong appointed to committee (Adds details)
* Says it completed issuing 180 million new shares at T$10 per share with amount of T$1.8 billion