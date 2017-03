Aug 14 Kwg Kommunale Wohnen AG : * Says H1 turnover reaches EUR 30.2 million (prev. EUR 31.7 million) * Says earning power increased by profitable real estate sales (EUR 8.0

million) * Says positive outlook for h2-2014 * Says for 2014 with approx. EUR 30 million net rental income shall be kept on

the previous year's level * Says for 2014 earnings before interest and valuation gains are expected to

million) * Says for 2014 earnings before interest and valuation gains are expected to

reach approx. EUR 5 mn.