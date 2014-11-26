UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 26 KWS SAAT AG :
* Q1 net sales up 7.8 pct to 105.3 million euros(previous year: 97.7 million euros)
* Expectations for FY as a whole confirmed
* Growth in net sales of just over 5 pct to around 1.25 billion euros and double-digit EBIT margin are still anticipated for fiscal 2014/2015
* Q1 EBIT fell to -35.1 million euros(last year:-26.8 million euros)
* Reuters Poll Avr for KWS SAAT Q1 net sales was 110 million euros, operating income -47.4 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources