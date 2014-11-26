Nov 26 KWS SAAT AG :

* Q1 net sales up 7.8 pct to 105.3 million euros(previous year: 97.7 million euros)

* Expectations for FY as a whole confirmed

* Growth in net sales of just over 5 pct to around 1.25 billion euros and double-digit EBIT margin are still anticipated for fiscal 2014/2015

* Q1 EBIT fell to -35.1 million euros(last year:-26.8 million euros)

