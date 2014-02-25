UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Feb 25 KWS Saat AG : * Says net sales in the first six months up by 1.6% to EUR209.5 million * Says net sales rose by 1.6% to EUR209.5 (previous year: 206.3) million * Says operating income (EBIT) is negative in this period * Says forecast for the year that it expects net sales to grow by as much as 5%
to about EUR1.2 billion * Says operating income to fall by approximately 8% to around EUR140 million
for fiscal 2013/2014 as a whole
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources