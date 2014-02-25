FRANKFURT Feb 25 KWS Saat AG : * Says net sales in the first six months up by 1.6% to EUR209.5 million * Says net sales rose by 1.6% to EUR209.5 (previous year: 206.3) million * Says operating income (EBIT) is negative in this period * Says forecast for the year that it expects net sales to grow by as much as 5%

to about EUR1.2 billion * Says operating income to fall by approximately 8% to around EUR140 million

for fiscal 2013/2014 as a whole