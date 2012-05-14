SINGAPORE May 14 Singapore-listed Chinese
multimedia firm KXD Digital Entertainment Ltd, which
has been caught in a police investigation, said on Monday it has
made a court application to be wound up as it is unable to pay
its debts.
KXD has proposed the appointment of Yit Chee Wah Steven of
FTI Consulting (Singapore) Pte Ltd to be its liquidator, KXD
said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange.
Last month, KXD said its interim judicial managers were
stepping down and SGX had asked it to start delisting procedures
as soon as possible.
That follows the announcement in January that police had
begun investigating KXD for alleged offences under the
Securities Futures Act. Singapore Exchange reprimanded KXD as
well as its former chairman and CEO for breaching a number of
listing rules in June 2011. The shares last traded about two
years ago.
The Singapore bourse has stepped up its scrutiny of
accounting practices of Singapore-listed Chinese companies,
known in the city-state as S-chips, after two waves of
accounting problems last year and in 2008.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)