Unilever, Lloyds help Britain's FTSE edge higher
* Miners lose ground on weaker metals prices (Adds details, closing prices)
SEOUL Feb 8 South Korean steelmaker POSCO on Wednesday denied market rumors that it may purchase brokerage Kyobo Securities.
"We are not considering the buy. The market rumors are totally groundless and we will report so to the stock exchange today," a POSCO spokeswoman said.
The South Korean bourse operator has asked the two companies to clarify the market rumors by 0900 GMT Wednesday.
A spokesman for Kyobo Securities also denied the market rumors.
Shares in Kyobo Securities jumped by the daily limit of 15 percent on Wednesday on market talk of POSCO's possible acquisition of the firm. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Miners lose ground on weaker metals prices (Adds details, closing prices)
TORONTO, Feb 22 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pulling back from a record high hit the day before, as lower commodity prices weighed on shares of energy and materials companies and domestic retail sales fell the most in nine months.
BRUSSELS, Feb 22 Dow Chemical and DuPont are set to win EU antitrust approval for their $130 billion merger, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, one of three mega deals in the agrochemicals industry.