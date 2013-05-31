BISHKEK May 31 Kyrgyzstan's government imposed
a state of emergency on a northern district on Friday after
clashes between riot police and protesters over Centerra Gold's
Kumtor mine.
After days of protests, police on Friday cleared away
demonstators who had been blocking the road to Kumtor and
arrested 92 people, Prime Minister Zhantoro Satybaldiyev told a
news conference.
A few hours later police used tear gas and stun grenades in
new clashes with villagers who tried to seize a substation and
cut power supplies to the mine, a police spokesman said. Several
protesters were hurt.
Hundreds of villagers had blocked the road to Kumtor, in
Dzhety Oguz district, on Tuesday afternoon and threatened to
move on the mine if the government did not tear up its agreement
with the company.
President Almazbek Atambayev imposed the state of emergency
and a curfew on Dzhety Ohuz district of the Issyk Kul region
until June 10, his office said.
"Those who broke the law must be brought to justice in line
with the full severity of the law," it quoted Atambayev as
saying during a meeting with security officials.
Toronto-listed Centerra Gold's Kumtor mine, hidden
in the Tien Shan mountains, is Kyrgyzstan's largest gold deposit
and is vital to the impoverished nation's economy.
The villagers had put forward a list of demands to Centerra
Gold, varying from building roads and a kindergarten and laying
water pipelines to giving them long-term loans, offering them
jobs at Kumtor, and buying equipment for local hospitals.
The protesters moved on Thursday night to an electricity
substation feeding the mine and forced its operators to cut off
power. The police action prevented the mine from shutting down.
(Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
Editing by Angus MacSwan)