BISHKEK Oct 12 Maxim Bakiyev, son of Kyrgyzstan's fugitive former president who was toppled by a popular uprising, was arrested in London on Friday at the request of Kyrgyzstan and the United States, which want him "for grave crimes", the Kyrgyz president's office said.

"Because of the absence of an extradition agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and Great Britain, the British side is now considering the issue of extraditing Maxim Bakiyev to the United States," the presidency said in a statement.

"Maxim Bakiyev is charged with crimes which under U.S. law are punishable with a long term in jail."

British law-enforcers could not immediately confirm the accuracy of the report.

President Kurmanbek Bakiyev was given shelter by Belarus after crowds of protesters seized his government headquarters in an April 2010 revolt in which about 90 people were killed when security forces opened fire on opposition supporters.

Belarus has repeatedly rejected Kyrgyzstan's requests to extradite the former president.

Maxim Bakiyev, who under his father headed an investment agency, has been accused by the country's new authorities of involvement in large-scale frauds which stripped the impoverished ex-Soviet nation's coffers of millions of dollars.

Shortly after the fall of Bakiyev, Kyrgyzstan made a request to the international police organisation Interpol for his son to be detained.