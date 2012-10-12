BISHKEK Oct 12 Maxim Bakiyev, son of
Kyrgyzstan's fugitive former president who was toppled by a
popular uprising, was arrested in London on Friday at the
request of Kyrgyzstan and the United States, which want him "for
grave crimes", the Kyrgyz president's office said.
"Because of the absence of an extradition agreement between
the Kyrgyz Republic and Great Britain, the British side is now
considering the issue of extraditing Maxim Bakiyev to the United
States," the presidency said in a statement.
"Maxim Bakiyev is charged with crimes which under U.S. law
are punishable with a long term in jail."
British law-enforcers could not immediately confirm the
accuracy of the report.
President Kurmanbek Bakiyev was given shelter by Belarus
after crowds of protesters seized his government headquarters in
an April 2010 revolt in which about 90 people were killed when
security forces opened fire on opposition supporters.
Belarus has repeatedly rejected Kyrgyzstan's requests to
extradite the former president.
Maxim Bakiyev, who under his father headed an investment
agency, has been accused by the country's new authorities of
involvement in large-scale frauds which stripped the
impoverished ex-Soviet nation's coffers of millions of dollars.
Shortly after the fall of Bakiyev, Kyrgyzstan made a request
to the international police organisation Interpol for his son to
be detained.