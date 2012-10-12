* Exiled president, toppled by uprising, accused of killings
* Son wanted for large-scale fraud
By Olga Dzyubenko
BISHKEK, Oct 12 Maxim Bakiyev, son of
Kyrgyzstan's fugitive former president, was arrested in London
on Friday at the request of Kyrgyzstan and the United States,
which want him "for grave crimes", the Kyrgyz president's office
said.
"Because of the absence of an extradition agreement between
the Kyrgyz Republic and Great Britain, the British side is now
considering the issue of extraditing Maxim Bakiyev to the United
States," the presidency said in a statement.
"Maxim Bakiyev is charged with crimes which under U.S. law
are punishable with a long term in jail."
British police said the 34-year-old Bakiyev was arrested by
extradition officers on the request of U.S. authorities, who
want to question him for alleged involvement in fraud. He had
voluntarily visited a police station in central London by
appointment.
President Kurmanbek Bakiyev was given shelter by Belarus
after crowds of protesters seized his government headquarters in
an April 2010 revolt in which about 90 people were killed when
security forces opened fire on opposition supporters.
Belarus, run by authoritarian President Alexander
Lukashenko, has repeatedly rejected Kyrgyzstan's requests to
extradite the former president, who is accused at home of "mass
killings" of protesters during the coup.
Maxim Bakiyev, who under his father headed an investment
agency, has been accused by the country's new authorities of
involvement in large-scale frauds which stripped the
impoverished ex-Soviet nation's coffers of millions of dollars.
Shortly after the fall of Bakiyev, Kyrgyzstan made a request
to the international police organisation Interpol for his son to
be detained.
Kyrgyzstan's ties with Belarus have soured in recent months
after Minsk also declined to extradite the ex-president's
younger brother Zhanybek, who headed his personal security guard
and is also accused of committing mass killings.
Kyrgyzstan, a mainly Muslim Central Asian nation of 5.5
million, hosts both U.S. and Russian military air bases and lies
on a drug trafficking route out of Afghanistan.
It remains chronically unstable. Two presidents, including
Bakiyev, have been toppled since 2005. Some 500 people were
killed in interethnic clashes in the country's south in June
2010.
Three opposition nationalist parliamentarians were arrested
last Friday and charged with attempting to stage a coup after
they led a crowd which tried to storm government headquarters in
a protest over a gold mine run by Canadian firm Centerra Gold.
Last week's clashes between police and opposition supporters
were the most violent in Bishkek since April 2010, when Bakiyev
fled from the same government building to escape popular anger.