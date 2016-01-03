BISHKEK Jan 3 A British employee of
Kyrgyzstan's biggest gold mine has been detained by police and
could face up to five years in prison after comparing a national
dish to a horse penis, triggering a brief strike by miners.
Michael Mcfeat posted several photos of workplace
celebrations on Facebook on New Year's eve, commenting that
Kyrgyz employees were queuing for their "special delicacy, the
horse's penis".
The national dish, "chuchuk", is a sausage made from horse
meat and intestines.
The comments prompted a strike on Saturday at the Kumtor
mine, the local miners' trade union said in a statement on
Sunday. The mine is at the centre of a dispute between the
government and Canada's Centerra Gold.
Mcfeat is being questioned by police in the Kyrgyz city of
Karakol but has not been charged, a police spokesman said.
Mcfeat has since deleted the comment and posted an apology,
but the trade union said his actions had constituted a criminal
offence by inciting hatred, which is punishable by three to five
years in prison. Workers have demanded appropriate punishment
and an apology from the company.
Kyrgyzstan's government and Centerra have been in talks for
about two years on a new agreement which would define their
share in the mine's profits, but the negotiations have failed to
produce a deal so far.
(Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov;
editing by Susan Thomas)