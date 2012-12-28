* Kyrgyzstan sees GDP growth after expected fall in 2012
BISHKEK, Dec 28 Kyrgyzstan's parliament has
agreed a 2013 budget that envisages a return to robust economic
growth after an output collapse this year at the gold mine which
is the country's main source of income.
The budget, approved by the legislature in a final reading
at a late-night session on Thursday, plans a deficit of 16.9
billion soms ($356 million) or 4.7 percent of gross domestic
product.
It follows a $7 billion plan announced by the government
this month to revitalise the economy in the next five years with
help from Russian, Chinese and Western investment and aid.
Kyrgyzstan, which hosts both Russian and military air bases,
remains volatile after revolts that have deposed two presidents
since 2005. Poverty is widespread and the Central Asian nation
depends heavily on its Kumtor gold mine operated by Canada's
Centerra Gold Inc.
GDP is set to shrink this year after ice movement in the
mine and labour protests disrupted output. But the budget
assumes the economy, which grew 5.7 percent in 2011, will return
to growth at 7.0 percent in 2013, accelerating to 7.6 percent in
2014 and 7.8 percent in 2015.
Per capita GDP is about $1,100 a year, less than a tenth of
that in neighbouring Kazakhstan. The government targets per
capita GDP to rise to about $1,400 in 2013.
But GDP fell by 2.4 percent in January-November in
year-on-year terms after growing 8.4 percent in the same period
of 2011.
The new investment plan includes energy, transport and
communication projects and agricultural development work.
The budget plans spending of 103.2 billion soms and income
at 86.3 billion soms.
(Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
Editing by Ruth Pitchford)