BRIEF-Tesla Q1 production totaled 25,418 vehicles
* delivered just over 25,000 vehicles in Q1, of which approx 13,450 were model s and approx 11,550 were model X
BISHKEK Dec 22 Kyrgyzstan's government said on Tuesday it had stopped negotiations with Canada's Centerra Gold on restructuring their joint Kumtor project because the current agreement "ran counter to the country's national interests."
The government would propose a new restructuring project to develop Kumtor, the Central Asian nation's largest gold field, it said. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
LONDON, April 2 British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser is considering the sale of its foods business, which includes French's, its top-selling U.S. mustard brand, to help fund its $16.6 billion takeover of baby food maker Mead Johnson, British newspaper The Sunday Times said.