(Adds Centerra share price, details, background)
By Olga Dzyubenko
BISHKEK Feb 26 Kyrgyzstan's parliament turned
up the pressure on Centerra Gold on Thursday,
threatening to nationalise the Canadian company's Kumtor gold
mine unless it agrees within a month to a proposed joint
venture.
The Central Asian state and the Toronto-listed company have
been locked in talks for more than a year over a deal that would
involve Kyrgyzstan swapping its 32.7 percent stake in Centerra
for half of a joint venture that would control the Kumtor mine.
After a day of heated debates, the parliament voted 76-1 on
Thursday to pass a resolution obliging the government to
finalise the talks in one month.
It said that, while still negotiating with Centerra, the
cabinet must also prepare a draft for Kumtor's possible
nationalisation and submit it to the legislature by March 16.
"We should finally end this epic," parliamentary speaker
Asilbek Zheenbekov said after the vote. "Today we adopted a
tough resolution."
"But we still hope that you will be able to iron out all the
disputed issues, and we expect you back in one month with good
news," he told Kyrgyz government officials present. "Otherwise,
we will have to begin work on nationalisation."
Centerra Gold officials were not immediately available for
comment.
Shares of Centerra Gold fell 0.8 percent, or 5 Canadian
cents, to C$6.19 in opening trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange,
bucking the trend of broad gains for bullion miners as spot gold
prices rose.
Kumtor, which lies in a permafrost area in the Tien Shan
mountains, is Kyrgyzstan's largest gold deposit and alone
accounted for 7.4 percent of the country's gross domestic
product and 15.5 percent of industrial output last year.
The open-pit mine, which is the main hard currency earner
for the impoverished nation of 5.5 million, has faced several
setbacks since the project was started in 1994, including
threats of nationalisation, riots and more recently a $300
million ecological damages lawsuit.
The government has repeatedly rejected calls from
nationalist opposition politicians to nationalise Kumtor.
But in a sign that official patience in talks with Centerra
Gold was running out, President Almazbek Atambayev said in
December that nationalisation could become the only option if no
deal with the company was reached soon.
(Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Additional reporting by Susan
Taylor in Toronto; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Keith
Weir and Mark Potter)