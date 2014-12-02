(Adds Centerra response, stock price)
BISHKEK Dec 2 Kyrgyzstan's President Almazbek
Atambayev has said his country must resolve its long-running
dispute with Centerra Gold this month, because otherwise
it may face the prospect of nationalizing the Canadian company's
gold mine.
The Toronto-listed company operates Kumtor, the Central
Asian nation's largest gold mine. The firm has been in talks
with the Kyrgyz government for more than a year on a deal that
would involve the state swapping its 32.7 percent stake in
Centerra for half of a joint venture that would control the gold
deposit.
"The government must take some drastic, decisive steps. I am
afraid that in the end we may have just one option, which is
nationalization," Atambayev said in an interview aired by local
television channels on Monday and repeated by mass media on
Tuesday.
Kumtor accounted for 7.7 percent of the country's gross
domestic product and 24 percent of its industrial output in
2013. Its future is a political issue in the impoverished nation
of 5.5 million. The opposition wants it to be nationalized and
uses it as a tool to put pressure on the government.
Centerra continues to work with the government to try to
reach an agreement on the stake swap, company spokesman John
Pearson said.
He said he interpreted Atambayev's comments to mean "he
wants to get the process moving and get it completed".
The Kyrgyz government is due to report back to parliament on
the progress it has made in negotiations with Centerra on Dec.
15, Pearson said.
Centerra's stock was down 1.4 percent at C$5.50 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange, falling less than other gold stocks. The
S&P/TSX Global Gold index was down 2.7 percent on a
weaker bullion price.
Atambayev, who has until now strongly objected to Kumtor's
nationalization, said both parliamentarians and government
ministers were to blame for the stalled talks with Centerra.
"It looks like that today we can't even establish a joint
venture," he said. "But in any case, the government has to
resolve this issue immediately. It must go to parliament and
make a joint decision."
Kyrgyz Prime Minister Joomart Otorbayev told Reuters in an
interview in June that he hoped the talks with Centerra could be
finalized and said a compromise was crucial for creating an
attractive investment climate.
